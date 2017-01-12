Wild animals are feeling the extreme heat

This Pacific Baza chick was found on the ground at Bentley

IT IS not only humans that are affected by the extreme temperatures currently hitting our area.

This Pacific Baza chick was found on the ground at Bentley on day three of last week's heatwave, when temperatures reached 40 degrees.

She was being hassled by crows but fortunately suffered no injuries apart from being severely dehydrated and heat stressed.

She recovered slowly and after a week in care an attempt will be made to reunite her with her parents.

If this is not possible she will be raised until natural dispersal age and released near where she was found.

Pacific Bazas are a docile hawk with distinctive barred chest and a crest.

They hunt primarily in tree foliage for large insects and frogs but will also take small birds, nestlings and small fruit such as native figs.

They are found commonly in the tropics and appear to be increasing their range southward in NSW past the Sydney region.