Wild animals are feeling the extreme heat

12th Jan 2017 7:16 AM
This Pacific Baza chick was found on the ground at Bentley
This Pacific Baza chick was found on the ground at Bentley

IT IS not only humans that are affected by the extreme temperatures currently hitting our area.

This Pacific Baza chick was found on the ground at Bentley on day three of last week's heatwave, when temperatures reached 40 degrees.

She was being hassled by crows but fortunately suffered no injuries apart from being severely dehydrated and heat stressed.

She recovered slowly and after a week in care an attempt will be made to reunite her with her parents.

If this is not possible she will be raised until natural dispersal age and released near where she was found.

Pacific Bazas are a docile hawk with distinctive barred chest and a crest.

They hunt primarily in tree foliage for large insects and frogs but will also take small birds, nestlings and small fruit such as native figs.

They are found commonly in the tropics and appear to be increasing their range southward in NSW past the Sydney region.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  chick heatwave pacific baza hawk wires

A MORNING storm has passed over the Northern Rivers this morning bringing slight relief to the area.

Should we be worried about 'For lease' signs in CBD?

Tommys is among the most recent businesses to close its doors in Lismore's CBD.

Tommys Tavern among the latest businesses to close

Big things brewing for Ballina

Craft beer brewer Seven Mile Brewing Company will open its doors in Ballina by May.

Town's first craft beer brewery to open by May

Was this a morning glory cloud formation earlier today?

Southerly storm rolls in over Woodburn this morning.

Not the most well-defined version of a morning glory cloud formation

New roundabout will disrupt traffic for four weeks

THE construction of a new roundabout at Goonellabah starts today.

Counting raindrops in paradise

EVERY DROP COUNTS: Lyn Walters at Green Pigeon measures rainfall for BOM and the RREE. BOTTOM RIGHT: Little Lynette, aged 4, holding a hailstone in Kyogle in October, 1951.

The gauge of a good life is love and rain

Award winning Holden continues to shine for restorer

Proud car owner Paul Connolly shows off his trophy and the FX Holden that won it for him.

The awards are rolling in for Paul Connolly

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

New black tie event makes its way to Lismore

Representatives from Our House and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter accept donations of money raised at the final Opera at The Channon event.

Organisers fill the gap left when Opera at The Channon was cancelled

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

ADAM Liaw takes an honest look at the food and his own family history in Singapore.

  • TV

  • 12th Jan 2017 10:00 AM

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

