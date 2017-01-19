29°
Why won't this act of animal cruelty make headlines? LETTER

19th Jan 2017 8:50 AM

A COUPLE of weeks ago I rescued a puppy from a park in Lismore.

The puppy had recently eaten but was on the ground in a generally unresponsive state and was bleeding from the mouth.

I immediately sought veterinary assistance at a local surgery and was told that there was no evidence of bleeding from the mouth although a few teeth were missing and that it would be alright after a couple of days rest.

I took him home and allowed quiet rest for a day but the condition showed no improvement.

He was taken to an animal hospital where the extent of the injuries became apparent.

This puppy had blood coming from the respiratory tract, two areas of emphysema overlying the stomach which filled on inspiration, mid-body trauma, fractured ribs, three head fractures including one to the palate and a ruptured lung.

This puppy had been brutalised at the hand of a human.

There have been a number of acts of animal cruelty in this area recently that have grabbed the headlines but this one will not.

You see this "puppy" was in fact a python.

A quiet, gentle creature that had suffered enormously as do many reptiles, because humans do not understand them or are unfoundedly fearful.

I do not completely blame the local vet for their misdiagnosis as they were not reptile specialists.

How did your emotions fare when you discovered that it wasn't a cute puppy but a snake?

Rowan Wigmore,

Goonellabah

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  animal cruelty letter python

