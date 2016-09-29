Why this bushwalking club is still going strong after 40 years

The Northern Rivers Bushwalkers Club is turning 40 this year. Pictured from left is club member, Kerrie Primm, activity organiser, Clancy Benson, former president, Barbara Worthington, and future member, Tristan Mules.

THERE are many reasons why hundreds have joined the Northern Rivers Bushwalkers Club over the past 40 years and those reasons will be shared this month at a special anniversary event.

The 250-strong club is inviting past and present members to come along and celebrate the club on October 29-30 with a weekend planned of activities.

Kerrie Pimm, a member since 1978, enjoys bushwalking as a way to escape and get in touch with nature.

She said when she first joined she was working in an office job that she didn't enjoy doing.

"Every weekend I went walking and I loved it," she said.

"I'd go back to work on Monday, scratched and sunburnt, with dirty nails, but it was my sanity."

Ms Primm recalls the first meeting held to recruit members.

"About 30 people turned up to the first meeting and a young, nervous David Brown, stood up and proposed they start it," she said.

Tristan Mules, a new resident to the Northern Rivers, went on his first bushwalk with the club recently and enjoyed it so much he is confident referring to himself as a "future member".

"It was really good, it was good to meet people who have been doing it for a while, members with a lot of experience," he said.

Mr Mules is a bushland regenerator and keen walker/trail runner.

Ms Pimm said trail running, which is a 5km or 10km jog on bush trails, is something the Northern Rivers Bushwalking Club would like to begin in the future.

Brian and Barbara Worthington played a huge part in the club's past.

They served in a number of roles such as president, secretary, treasurer and newsletter editor.

Mrs Worthington believes this common interest has helped them to have a happy marriage.

"We've been married 56 years," she said.

"It was a common purpose, getting ready for the bush walk, figuring out where we were going, talking about it afterwards, just sharing that common interest."

Mr Worthington said they left the club in the late 90s due to family commitments, but they still enjoy camping and caravanning, and they walk every morning.

Clancy Benson organises kayaking in the club and leads a few walks.

He said there was much more involved in the club than just bush walking.

"We have walks held every week, single day walks, multiple day walks, trips away, overseas trips, and they range in difficulty ... there's also cycling, kayaking and absailing," Mr Benson said.

"The things you see are spectacular. Some of the views, the plants, the orchids."

For more information about the Ballina anniversary event in October, visit www.northernriversbushwalkersclub.org.au or the Facebook page.