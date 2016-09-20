Why these real estate agents love coming to work

A NEW team of real estate agents in Kyogle will deliver a fresh perspective to housing and businesses in the town.

Northern Rivers Realty director, Vanessa Wernowski, said her business was "progressive”, charitable and put a "woman's touch” on real estate.

"We're a couple of female agents here, that gives us the edge a little bit,” she said.

"I think sometimes women just have a bit more of a personal touch with houses and buyers.”

Ms Wernowski said the business, now four months old, has been welcomed warmly into the community.

"Moving here ... I love this town, it's so nice and the people are very friendly,” she said.

"And it's never a pain coming to work, we love it.”

Ms Wernowski works alongside Tory Lynn, her sister-in-law, Randal Jacobson as the rural sales consultant and Kevin Wernowski as property manager.

She is the licensee at Mt Lindsay Realty in Woodonbong where she grew up, but decided this year it was time to expand.

"We were getting more listings here so decided to pop up here,” she said.

"We now have three agents at Woodenbong and four up here.

"Kyogle is just a prime area.”

Ms Wernowski said prices in town right now varied from $220,000 to $300,000, with the average around $260,000.

That average would get a buyer a nice three-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

She said rental returns in the area right now were about 5-6%.