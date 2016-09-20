Why the region's newest taxi service isn't worried about Uber

TAXI! Peter Bedford started taxi service Silver Fern Bus & Car Hire to drive people from Kyogle up to Byron and in between, and even as far as Brisbane Airport.

YOUR first thought when hearing there's a new taxi service in town might be "isn't it a strange time to start a taxi service?” but business owner Peter Bedford isn't concerned.

While Uber, an app that connects passengers with willing drivers makes waves across Australia, Mr Bedford's six month old business Silver Fern Bus and Car Hire is making an impact of its own.

"My rates are cheaper than Uber, I'm not worried about them at all,” he said.

"If you know the person driving to you and picking you up, I think it's a better service ... I get along really well with the community.”

Silver Fern launched with one car and one driver, and has since grown to include three drivers, two cars and a 12-seater van.

"I'm not out there to make a million bucks ... I love it, I love meeting new people,” Mr Bedford said.

Mr Bedford worked as a tree-lopper and landscaper for 25 years before launching Silver Fern Bus and Car Hire.

He said it was time for a change and he felt there was a real need in the community for a cheaper and quicker taxi service.

"Tree-lopping just got too tough, it was getting beyond me,” he said.

Silver Fern operates through to Casino and Kyogle, Lismore and surrounds, up to Byron Bay and even as far as Brisbane Airport.

His business is named after the well-known New Zealand silver fern icon.

"I'm a Kiwi, I've been here 28 years,” Mr Bedford said. "All the Aussies love it (the business name) and I just thought the silver fern was noticeable, people know exactly what it is.”

He said it was important to him to offer a cheaper, quicker service that also encouraged others to choose a taxi over drink driving.

Down the track Mr Bedford hopes to buy a second van to cater to a larger number of big groups particularly on weekends.

For more information search for the Silver Fern Hire Cars page on Facebook.