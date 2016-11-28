29°
News

Why saleyards are an integral part of the Northern Rivers

28th Nov 2016 7:55 AM
Casino Saleyards.
Casino Saleyards. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER an impressive year, Richmond Valley Council has reiterated its long-term support of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, commonly known as the Casino saleyards.

Over the past financial year, the saleyards moved to fifth position from seventh in NSW for throughput, and had a gross turnover of almost $88 million.

More than 1000 buyers were on hand to bid for the 107,462 head of cattle which passed through the facility.

Dubbo (236,651), Wagga Wagga (187,105), Carcoar (146,667) and Tamworth (112,118) hold the spots ahead of Casino.

In even better news for stakeholders and the community, figures show 2016-2017 is well ahead at the same period, meaning more cattle are being sold at the NRLX, at record-high prices.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said after a process which considered the future options for the NRLX, Council committed in May to retaining the saleyards in Casino.

Cr Mustow said there was solidarity among all councillors to keep the yards and run them as a sustainable business.

He said Council wanted to develop a leading edge facility and leave future generations with a facility which paid its own way and had sufficient reserves to fund necessary upgrades and avoid the recent challenge to secure Federal Government funds for the much-needed upgrades.

He said it was Council's vision that the NRLX cemented its place as the premier livestock selling centre on the NSW North Coast, and established itself as a leader in the Australian livestock selling industry.

"It's a very important facility to Casino and the Richmond Valley local economy, and it's also a great hub for farmers to come to and have a yarn," Cr Mustow said.

"Council appreciates the solidarity of the agents in supporting the saleyards over many years and we look forward to the NRLX continuing to grow into the North Coast region's premier livestock exchange."

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said the economic benefits from the livestock exchange were critical to the prosperity of the Richmond Valley community, and planned upgrades would modernise the facility, making it the leading saleyards on the NSW North Coast.

Mr Macdonald said the upgrades and move to a sustainable business model would benefit all stakeholders, and see a positive flow on effect for the local community.

He said the NRLX was Council's largest generator of economic activity, and the forthcoming upgrades were a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cement Casino's place as the Beef Capital of Australia.

He said the Federal and NSW governments recognised the NRLX as critical infrastructure for the North Coast region, and Council valued its partnership with both governments.

The $7 million upgrade is being funded $3.5 million by Council, through borrowings under the NSW Government's Local Infrastructure Renewal Scheme, and the Federal Government providing $3.5 million under its National Stronger Regions Fund.

"The Richmond Valley community derives significant direct economic benefit from the NRLX, such as local growers having a facility close to their operations, transport operators who move stock and purchase fuel, locals who work there, agents who use the yards, and the businesses who support the NRLX operations and its users," Mr Macdonald said.

"There are also substantive indirect benefits which flow to the community through increased business transactions and services, which are required to service the families who live in the area because of the saleyards, and the additional activity that takes place when people outside of the area attend sales."

Mr Macdonald said improved animal welfare standards, through soft flooring and a fully-roofed facility, would see cattle under less stress when passing through the facility, delivering a healthier end product for the buyers.

He said the NRLX would become a more attractive proposition to buyers, which in turn benefited producers.

"We want all Northern Rivers producers to choose the NRLX to trade their cattle as they achieve better returns," Mr Macdonald said.

"Given that Council is looking at a fully-roofed facility, the upgrade will also create a more comfortable experience for its stakeholders.

"As far as Council is concerned, the facility is here for the next 50 plus years. It's in a great position; we have secured funding for essential upgrades, and we are very happy our animal welfare issues are going to be looked after. It will also improve the environmental performance of the saleyards leaving neighbouring facilities in its wake."

Council has received numerous tenders for the design and construction of the upgrades. The Tender Review Panel is currently going though these, and hopes to reach a recommendation for Council by mid-December.

Key strengths:

  • Geographic location
  • Reputation - good buyer support
  • Renowned vealer market
  • Notable sales price performance
  • Quality of livestock presented
  • Northern Rivers based agents
  • Efficient truck wash facilities
  • New infrastructure
  • Self-contained operation
  • Drives significant economic activity in the area
  • Proximity of abattoir (Northern Cooperative Meat Company)
  • Council-owned and operated
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino saleyards cattle northern rivers livestock exchange saleyards

Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients to face court

Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients to face court

A LOCAL gynaecologist accused of sexual assaulting his patients will appear in court on Monday.

12mm of rain for Northern Rivers town that really needed it

Brothers Charity Cricket event. Photo Christopher Chan/The Observer

Nice dose of rainfall to one section of the Northern Rivers

Survey of festival-goers reveals condom failures

Music with a side of STDs and unwanted pregnancies?

Fire ban option on the cards for Northern Rivers

Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

RFS consider suspending all fire permits in Clarence Valley

Local Partners

Man struck by aircraft propeller flown to hospital

A MAN has ended up in hospital after being struck by an aircraft propeller.

Man rescued from North Coast beach

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyagarah Beach on Sunday to rescue a 65-year-old man.

Man rescued from sand dunes by Westpac Helicopter

Review: Dreamland by NORPA could not be better

ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Phil Blackman and Toni Scanlon.

Arguably the best local production of the year

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

ICONIC: Maurie the tool man at the Bangalow markets.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

The Listies promise to ruin Xmas

The Listies are Matt Kelly and Richard Higgins, a duo who make and perform comedy for â€˜kidultsâ€™ (kids and their adults).

We asked them for their list for Santa...

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

At 67 a veteran is still committed to music and social justice

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

The Ultimate Lifestyle In The Byron Bay Hinterland

495 Friday Hut Road, Possum Creek 2479

House 5 2 3 $1,850,000

This unique home, a piece of art in itself, is crafted from local blue basalt rock from the caldera of Mt Warning, designed by a master architect and built by a...

Iconic Beauty

752 Bangalow Road, Talofa 2481

House 4 2 2 POA - Contact...

“Graciosa” is gracefully set high on the hill overlooking the quaint town of Bangalow to the West and rolling, lush hills to the North, East and South. The iconic...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

OPEN: FRIDAY 25TH NOVEMBER 11.00 - 11.30AM One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free...

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

OPEN: FRIDAY 25TH NOVEMBER 1.00 - 1.30PM Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!