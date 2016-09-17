Why our ambo response times are among state's worst

BONALBO residents wait longer in potentially life-threatening situations for ambulance help to arrive than anywhere else in New South Wales.

Figures released under a NSW Ambulance freedom of information (GIPA) request show "priority one” patients - the most urgent "light and sirens” category - in the Bonalbo response area have to wait more than 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive after a triple 0 phone call is made.

That's three times the national target response time of 10 minutes.

Secretary for the North Coast ambulance division of the Health Services Union, Roy Potter, said in cases such as choking, drowning or someone in cardiac arrest, it was a considerable amount of time to wait.

"If you're breaking it down to the wire it could mean the difference between life and death for someone,” he said.

Mr Potter stressed that the paramedics themselves were incredibly hard working and devoted to providing the best possible outcome for every patient, but due to chronic under-resourcing they were often covering jobs in other areas, resulting in longer distances to travel and slower response times.

In a statement, the NSW Ambulance Service said the response times for Bonalbo had remained steady and time factors could include patient location and distance required to travel.

While the Northern Rivers' only 24-hour stations - Lismore and Ballina - are close to the 10 minute target, Byron Bay, Casino, Evans Head, Kyogle, Mullumbimby and Urbenville have annual median response times between 11 and 17 minutes - the majority worse than the state average of 11 minutes.

But these don't take into account extreme cases like the one that occurred in April this year when an assault victim showing abnormal signs of breathing - categorised as an urgent job - had to wait 54 minutes for a Lismore ambulance to be assigned.

Once an ambulance became available it took only three minutes for paramedics to arrive.

Just days before it took almost an hour for an ambulance to respond to a priority one unconscious patient in the Lismore area because none were available for the first 30 minutes.

Last September a football player with a neck injury was left waiting on a Ballina sports field for 36 minutes, despite the closest ambulance station being just one kilometre away.

Mr Potter said these kinds of delays caused by a lack of available ambulances were an all-too common occurrence.

In other states, like Victoria, the median ambulance response times for Local Government Areas is published quarterly and publicly available.

In May, the Health Minister Jillian Skinner said the State Government would consider publishing regular, detailed NSW Ambulance performance data.

In a statement to The Northern Star yesterday, the minister said NSW Ambulance was working with the Bureau of Health Information to progress regular reporting of performance data.

The most recent Productivity Commission report found NSW was the second worst state in the country, behind Tasmania, for ambulance response times to priority one cases.

It also found NSW employed less paramedics per 100,000 people than the national average.

A report published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information found reducing ambulance response times by five minutes could almost double the survival rate for cardiac arrests.