Why have North Coast fuel prices hit the roof?

Claudia Jambor
| 9th Nov 2016 12:02 PM

MOTORISTS are feeling the pinch at the bowser around the Northern Rivers with fuel prices a high 134.9 cents per litre.

NRMA media spokesman, Peter Khoury said the region's price hike is the result of a massive spike encountered by our metro friends in Brisbane, where prices were constantly low for a cycle of six weeks before a recent overnight spike of 22c.

"When Brisbane sneezes the North Coast gets a cold," Mr Khoury said.

But prices are set to fall according Mr Khoury said - who said the NRMA is forecasting a fall in prices in the lead up to Christmas due to numerous international market factors such as a fall in crude oil prices.

NRMA fuel watch graph
NRMA fuel watch graph Contributed

The latest NRMA average unleaded fuel rankings place Ballina in 26th cheapest for fuel in the state.

Casino isn't far off Ballina sitting in 24th while Lismore ranking much better on at 15th place.

While some servos are offering prices that may burn a hole in your pocket, rest assured there are plenty of other bowsers in our area offering a cheaper deal.

So, where can you get the cheapest fuel on the Northern Rivers? Check out our list below complied with NRMA Fuel Price mobile app data.

Cheapest places to get Unleaded 91 fuel

Ampol Condong: 110.9 c/l

BP Wollongbar: 121.9 c/l

BP Wollongbar Service Centre: 115.7 c/l

Byron Pacific Highway Fuel Stop: 123.9 c/l

Puma Energy Casino: 121.9 c/l

Woolworths Byron Bay: 121.3 c/l

Caltex Byron Bay: 121.4 c/l

Liberty Alstonville: 121.9 c/l

Australia Post - Tintenbar LPO: 123.63 c/l

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fuel prices motorists northern rivers nrma petrol

