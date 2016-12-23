Why booze has been banned at this Northern Rivers park

SUMMER celebrations in the park will be booze-free on certain days for anyone hanging out at one Northerns Rivers' nature reserve.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Tweed-Kyogle Manager Damien Hofmeyer said anyone caught drinking alcohol at Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve north of Byron Bay could face an on-the-spot fine of $500 and eviction from the park on Boxing Day, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Australia Day.

"In the past, alcohol related anti-social behaviour on these days has forced families with small children to leave the reserve," said Mr Hofmeyer.

"We need to avoid a repeat of previous incidents of fires being lit during high fire danger periods, smashed bottles being left on the beach, and other rubbish such as plastic bags being left behind which can easily end up in the adjoining Brunswick River."

Fires were prohibited in the area year-round.

Mr Hofmeyer said the reserve was home to "critically endangered beach-nesting shorebirds as well as coastal rainforest, an endangered ecological community".

The temporary alcohol ban applied to all parts of Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve, including North Head and Christmas Beach (the north bank of the Brunswick River) and would be in force for 24 hours on the days listed.

NPWS officers will be on site with support from police to enforce the alcohol free zone.

Readers requiring further information on the alcohol ban were advised to call the NPWS Tweed Area office on (02) 6670 8600.