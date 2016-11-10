31°
Who's on? Here is this week's gig guide

Javier Encalada
| 10th Nov 2016 11:30 AM
ON STAGE: Circa performer Brittannie Portelli in Il Ritorno at the Lismore City Hall as part of the Norpa season 2016. NORPA will unveil its 2017 Season Launch Event tonight at a free event at 6pm at Lismore City Hall.
ON STAGE: Circa performer Brittannie Portelli in Il Ritorno at the Lismore City Hall as part of the Norpa season 2016. NORPA will unveil its 2017 Season Launch Event tonight at a free event at 6pm at Lismore City Hall. Cathy Adams

Thursday

  • Bangalow Bowling Club: Rock 'n' roll dance lessons 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: J-Funk 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Farmers Market: Elena b Williams 8am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Leszek Karski 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
  • The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Kim Cheshire 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Micka Scene Duo 7pm
  • The Stickey Wicket Bar Byron Bay: Salt Tree 9pm

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford Band 8.30pm; First Floor - Dean Doyle/Sophistication presents Morning Melodies 8.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Fat Albert 9.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Silent film Doni Raven + live music 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Killer Fridays with live music, queer cabaret and DJs 6pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Ballet presents A Midsummer Night's Dream 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Goldie-Liscious 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Loose Ends 8pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Dirty River Duo 6pm
  • Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Pink Zink 8.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.33pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Squeak Lemaire 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club Lismore: Social ballroom dance 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Superlove 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Lez Karski 8am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Film - Victoria 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Sea Bomb 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nicky McGowan 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
  • Studio@LCH (downstairs Lismore City Hall): Silence the Sky + Thunder Gods of The Multiverse + Fly Agaric 7.30pm
  • Sugarbowl Café & Bar Kyogle: Watling & Bates 12pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 7pm
  • The Stickey Wicket Bar Byron Bay: Main bar - Luke Morris 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Zahlu 5pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Nine acts including Jim Kelly, Peter Martin, Gabrielle O' Shannessy Fingal Watling & Bates + more 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: High Rollers Band 9pm

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Lady Lee & The Jazzy Kats 7pm;
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Byron Vibes 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Essie Thomas 2pm; Tess Latu 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Ballet presents A Midsummer Night's Dream 2.06pm and 7.33pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Back deck - DJ 6pm; Main Stage - Fozzy Bears 6pm
  • Clysdale Steak Barn Casino: Luke Collings 7pm
  • Commercial Hotel Casino: Tangled 8.30pm
  • Coorabell Hall: Noche del Fuego 7pm
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: Who's Charlie 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Loose Ends 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The High Rollers 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous: Scott Davy Band 9.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Swamps 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Rockhounds 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Show: Clelia Adams and River Valley Express 12.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Signals 7pm
  • Northern Rivers hotel Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Jo O'Keefe 12.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Money Shots 9.30pm
  • Royal Hotel Casino: The Sons 8.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack Fingal Heads: Jesse Morris Duo 2pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Charlie Keller 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Hombres 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar Byron Bay: Main Bar - The Weather Men 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm

Sunday

  • Alstonville Plateau Markets: Guy Kachel 9am; Gary Harvey 11.30am
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Floyd Vincent and The Temple Dogs 4.30pm; De La Soul 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: DJ MRS 2.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Music Society Youth Concert 1pm; Byron Ballet presents A Midsummer Night's Dream 6.06pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Fossil Rock + local talent 1pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Mad Mule 4pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Jam session 1pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Mick Buckley and Belle Hendrik 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fank Sultana and the Sinister Kids 4pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Sarah Grant 6pm
  • Kingscliff Hotel: Fozzy Bear
  • Nimbin Hotel: Will Massey 5pm
  • Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Sonic Bliss 10am; Riverside Jazz 12.30pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Thor Phillips 12pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
  • South Golden Beach Community Centre: Elena b Williams + Tom Francis 3pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Jesse Morris Band 1pm
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Mettaphor 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Demon Drink 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 5pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm, Rob Saric 5pm

Monday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 420 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Writers Festival presents The Best of the Insiders with Barrie Cassidy 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worral 7pm

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Fuundraiser film Deadly Desires: the price Wildlife Pays for our Trends 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • New Brighton Farmers Market: Lez Karski 8am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm

Wednesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First floor - Social ballroom dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel Trio 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Doco series Damnation 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: National Theatre live screening of The Audience 1pm; Movie - Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks 6.30pm
  • Club Lennox Lennox Head: Comedy with Chris Radburn + Mandy Nolan 8pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous Ballina: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Rikki Bobbi 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm
  • Mullumbimby Drill hall: Mullum Folk Club with Willy McElroy 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tullara Collins 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar Byron Bay: Phil & Tilley 9pm
Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!