Who's on? Here is this week's gig guide

Thursday
- Bangalow Bowling Club: Rock 'n' roll dance lessons 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: J-Funk 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Farmers Market: Elena b Williams 8am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Leszek Karski 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
- The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Kim Cheshire 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Micka Scene Duo 7pm
- The Stickey Wicket Bar Byron Bay: Salt Tree 9pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford Band 8.30pm; First Floor - Dean Doyle/Sophistication presents Morning Melodies 8.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Fat Albert 9.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Silent film Doni Raven + live music 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Killer Fridays with live music, queer cabaret and DJs 6pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Ballet presents A Midsummer Night's Dream 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Goldie-Liscious 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Loose Ends 8pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Dirty River Duo 6pm
- Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Pink Zink 8.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.33pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Squeak Lemaire 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club Lismore: Social ballroom dance 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Superlove 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Lez Karski 8am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Film - Victoria 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Sea Bomb 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nicky McGowan 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
- Studio@LCH (downstairs Lismore City Hall): Silence the Sky + Thunder Gods of The Multiverse + Fly Agaric 7.30pm
- Sugarbowl Café & Bar Kyogle: Watling & Bates 12pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 7pm
- The Stickey Wicket Bar Byron Bay: Main bar - Luke Morris 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Zahlu 5pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Nine acts including Jim Kelly, Peter Martin, Gabrielle O' Shannessy Fingal Watling & Bates + more 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: High Rollers Band 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Lady Lee & The Jazzy Kats 7pm;
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Byron Vibes 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Essie Thomas 2pm; Tess Latu 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Ballet presents A Midsummer Night's Dream 2.06pm and 7.33pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Back deck - DJ 6pm; Main Stage - Fozzy Bears 6pm
- Clysdale Steak Barn Casino: Luke Collings 7pm
- Commercial Hotel Casino: Tangled 8.30pm
- Coorabell Hall: Noche del Fuego 7pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: Who's Charlie 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Loose Ends 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The High Rollers 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous: Scott Davy Band 9.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Swamps 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Rockhounds 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Show: Clelia Adams and River Valley Express 12.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Signals 7pm
- Northern Rivers hotel Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Jo O'Keefe 12.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Money Shots 9.30pm
- Royal Hotel Casino: The Sons 8.30pm
- Sheoak Shack Fingal Heads: Jesse Morris Duo 2pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Charlie Keller 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Hombres 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar Byron Bay: Main Bar - The Weather Men 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
Sunday
- Alstonville Plateau Markets: Guy Kachel 9am; Gary Harvey 11.30am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Floyd Vincent and The Temple Dogs 4.30pm; De La Soul 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: DJ MRS 2.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Music Society Youth Concert 1pm; Byron Ballet presents A Midsummer Night's Dream 6.06pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Fossil Rock + local talent 1pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Mad Mule 4pm
- Coraki Hotel: Jam session 1pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Mick Buckley and Belle Hendrik 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fank Sultana and the Sinister Kids 4pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Sarah Grant 6pm
- Kingscliff Hotel: Fozzy Bear
- Nimbin Hotel: Will Massey 5pm
- Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Sonic Bliss 10am; Riverside Jazz 12.30pm
- Rappville Hotel: Thor Phillips 12pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
- South Golden Beach Community Centre: Elena b Williams + Tom Francis 3pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Jesse Morris Band 1pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Mettaphor 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Demon Drink 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 5pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm, Rob Saric 5pm
Monday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 420 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Writers Festival presents The Best of the Insiders with Barrie Cassidy 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worral 7pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Musical Bingo 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Fuundraiser film Deadly Desires: the price Wildlife Pays for our Trends 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- New Brighton Farmers Market: Lez Karski 8am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: First floor - Social ballroom dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel Trio 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Doco series Damnation 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: National Theatre live screening of The Audience 1pm; Movie - Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks 6.30pm
- Club Lennox Lennox Head: Comedy with Chris Radburn + Mandy Nolan 8pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous Ballina: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Rikki Bobbi 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm
- Mullumbimby Drill hall: Mullum Folk Club with Willy McElroy 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tullara Collins 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar Byron Bay: Phil & Tilley 9pm