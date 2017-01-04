Who won at the Falls Awards Byron Bay 2016?

WE picked the best of the best at the local version of the festival, so you don't have to:

Best Dressed:

The 'gold' theme for New Year's Eve brought plenty of glitter, shiny fabric and other props to the fashion arena at North Byron Parklands, but nobody embodied the spirit of fun that day at Yelgun than Sydney's trio of Jayde Lawe, Jayme Burns and her dad Adam Burns.

The wigs, the comfy shoes, the funky sunglasses, the dresses, the glitter, and their big smiles, the looks irradiated an air of happy-go-lucky atmosphere that suited the Falls ethos.

Best Show: Grandmaster Flash

Grandmaster Flash at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

This is a hard one normally but this year it goes to Grandmaster Flash's memorable set on New Year's Eve.

He started up with a short tribute to the recently deceased British singer George Michael, then moved on to sampling the best of pop music in the last 40 years.

He mixed masterfully the likes of Michael Jackson and Beyonce with disco hits from the 1970s and then urban tunes from the 180s and 1990s, including his own hit The Message.

It was the perfect show to get crowds ready for the New Year's countdown.

January 1, 2017 was his 59th birthday, so Grandmaster Flash had a personal party on stage that he happened to share with 20,000 of his best friends in Australia.

Best Food: Yaman

In case you haven't been to Mullumbimby, local Yemeni restaurant Yaman was not only open over the Christmas weekend but was also at Falls Festival with a menu that was slightly different to everyone else's: it included yoga classes a couple of times a day.

"Would you like some yoga with your lunch?"

That's not something we see often.

Notable mention: The churros (Spanish donuts) stall. Anyone who offers Spanish donuts with any type of filling has got our attention, but these guys had six deliciously mind-blowing fillings on offer during the festval: Nutella, salted caramel, dulce de leche (Spanish-style caramel), spiced apple, hot custard and Belgian chocolate.

Despite the fact the churros and the fillings were hot, the treats still lingered in our for hours.

Best Space: Palm Springs

Rhyanna, Brent, Lazelle, Josh and John from Newcastle and Canberra enjoying one of the pools at Palms Springs, one of the features at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

White sand, 12 pools, deck chairs and palms were the best addition to this year's chill out areas at Falls.

More of that next year please.

Best Experience: So You Think You Can Interpretative Dance with Mae Wilde

Local songstress, presenter and entertainer Mae Wilde. Melinda Andreas

Here we need to make a clear distinction: So You Think You Can Interpretative Dance is a winner in its own merit, and the hilarious Mae Wilde deserves her own cabaret stage.

Just saying.

See you next year.