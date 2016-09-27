25°
Who will win airport, surf club and tennis court tenders?

Leah White
| 27th Sep 2016 5:30 AM
North Coast Nationals MLC Ben Franklin and Minister for Regional Development John Barilaro announced the funding for Ballina Byron Gateway Airport's expansion earlier this year.

TENDERS for the construction of three major council developments will be decided at Ballina Shire Council's ordinary meeting on Thursday.

AIRPORT EXPANSION

In May, Regional Development Minister John Barilaro and the North Coast Nationals MLC Ben Franklin announced major airport funding to upgrade the terminal building at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

The Terminal Precinct Expansion Project can now proceed thanks to the $4.5m grant from Regional Tourism Infrastructure Funding.

The project includes a major expansion of the departure lounge to include extra seating and a dining area, a new cafe, sports bar and additional retail areas, new parking area for the shuttle bus and taxi operators, a new passenger set down and pick-up area, new entry and exit to the main parking area and landscaping of the terminal and car park.

Five tenders were received for design, documentation and development approval of the expansion project.

The recommendation is to accept the tender from Stea Astute Architecture for $355,650.

SURF CLUB GYM

Tenders for the detailed design and construction of Ballina Surf Club's Building B were called for in July.

The building will be the storage and gym area for the surf club.

Five tenders were received for the project.

In 2014, council resolved that the preferred design for the building should include a gym and be about 790sq m.

A report in 2014 pegged the cost of the building at $480,000.

However, the lowest tender for the works has been $1,268,709.

The recommendation is that council resolves not to accept any tender for the design and construction of the building on the basis that all the tenders were substantially in excess of the available budget.

Instead, council staff have recommended the general manager enter into direct negotiations with companies considered capable and interested in completing the design and construction.

NEW TENNIS CLUBHOUSE

Synergy Resource Management is in the final stages of constructing the tennis courts at Wollongbar Sports Field.

Staff recently finalised the design of the tennis clubhouse, enabling the tender process for it to start.

In February, council resolved to defer construction of the tennis courts and clubhouse until all of the funding required was available.

However, a report to council's finance committee in April saw additional funds allocated to the Wollongbar Sporting Fields, to allow the completion of the project.

Council received tenders from Greg Clark Building, Michael Camporeale Builders and Bennett Constructions.

The recommendation is for council to accept Bennett Constructions' tender.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina airport, ballina council, ballina shire council, development, tenders, wollongbar sports field

