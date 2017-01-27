29°
Who was crowned Bogan of the Year?

Claudia Jambor
| 27th Jan 2017 8:55 AM
Winner of the Alstonville Bogan of the Year competitiion, Adelle Weir.
Winner of the Alstonville Bogan of the Year competitiion, Adelle Weir.

FLANNELS, pie-eating and beer guts were on display in true blue fashion during national festivities in the Ballina Shire yesterday.

Alstonville Plateau Bowls and Sports Club hosted a variety of occa Aussie activities over the course of the sizzling hot Australia Day public holiday.

About 15 hungry under six-year-olds stepped up to the plate in a bid to take out the popular pie-eating competition.

 

Oliver Pilgrim, 3, entered the Alstonville Bogan of the Year competition at the Plateau Bowls and Sports Club.
Oliver Pilgrim, 3, entered the Alstonville Bogan of the Year competition at the Plateau Bowls and Sports Club.

The youngsters tucked into their mini pie and lemonade in a messy affair with one boy launching head first into his meat pie.

But little Esme Falzon and Griffin Mcfarlane were both victorious in their pastry eating efforts and left the competition in the dust.

The pair won an assortment of Australia Day memorabilia.

Later in the day, the region's most quintessential bogans took to the stage for the prestigious third annual Bogan of the Year Fashion Parade.

Three-year-old Oliver Pilgrim gave the adults a run for their money sporting a big beer gut, Australian flag sleeves topped of with an akubra hat.

 

Ballina Shire Australia Day celebrations: Esme Falzon won the under 6s pie-eating competition at the Alstonville Plateau Bowls and Sports Club.
Ballina Shire Australia Day celebrations: Esme Falzon won the under 6s pie-eating competition at the Alstonville Plateau Bowls and Sports Club.

The judging panel were blown away with the little chap's exuberant occa get-up they awarded him Mini Bogan of the Year.

Adelle Weir was crowned Bogan of the Year with her erratic hair rolls, flannel and one thong with the other missing in action - she must of popped a plugger partying.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australia day

