Which Northern Rivers town passed 30 degrees by 10am?

IT'S only mid-morning and it is already sweltering on the Northern Rivers.

As of 10.20am, Lismore's temperature was recorded at 29.3 degrees Celsius according to WeatherZone, while Casino was at 31.5 degrees, Ballina at 29.1 degrees and Byron Bay at 24.4 degrees.

Lismore is set to reach 34 degrees today, Casino a balmy 37 degrees, Ballina 32 degrees and Byron Bay 25 degrees.

With the mercury tipped to hit a high of 37 degrees Celsius today, the question is: Can it get any hotter?

Well, the Bureau of Meteorology explains that the current weather situation is because of a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea which is moving east maintaining a ridge to northeastern NSW.

But during today a cold front will cross the west and southeast of the state before weakening into a trough over the northeast early Wednesday.

There is a chance for thunderstorms, possibly severe, in the afternoon and evening today, the BoM said.

Tomorrow's forecast is of a partly cloudy day with a 90% chance of showers, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

As for summer on the Northern Rivers, well: it's looking hot, hot, hot!