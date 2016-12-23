Which three companies received the most complaints?

NSW Fair Trading has revealed the most complained about businesses in November.

SANTA is not the only one "keeping a list and checking it twice” with today's publication of NSW Fair Trading's consumer Complaints Register for November.

The NSW Fair Trading Commissioner, Rod Stowe, said the register has continued to prove popular with more than 100,000 individual visits to the register since its launch.

Electronics businesses top the latest complaint list, with Samsung electronics taking out the top spot on the register with 28 complaints this month.

Apple and Android Enjoyed tied at second position with 26 complaints.

Qantas has made its first reappearance since August and ticket reselling agency Viagogo appeared for the first time.

"Since the launch of the Complaints Register in August, we have remained committed to providing this open data source so that the rest of the community has access to the same information Fair Trading has on the complaints track record of the most complained about traders in NSW,” Mr Stowe said.

"The Complaints Register has been met with positive and enthusiastic feedback from consumers around the state, and the Productivity Commission has recently expressed interest in this work.”