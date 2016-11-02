Which Northern Rivers town will hit 37 degrees this weekend?

It's going to be hot, hot, hot this weekend.

YOU'LL want to head to your favourite swimming hole or stay in the aircon this weekend, with temperatures on the Northern Rivers tipped to hit the mid 30s, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Weather predictions on the Northern Rivers continue to swing from one extreme to another from storms forecast one day to scorching hot the next.

Hot days are ahead of us as the mercury climbs into the late 20s and into the 30s on Saturday with temperatures averaging 36 degrees.

Ballina is poised to be the hottest town on the Northern Rivers with 37 degrees the top.

BOM data suggests this weekend marks a very hot start to November compared to this time last year.

On November 5 last year, BOM's weather stations at Lismore reported tops of around 25 degrees - that's 11 degrees cooler than this Saturday's forecast.

The station in Ballina recorded a maximum temperature at 25.2 degrees and in Byron Bay last year on November 5, a comfortable 24.5 degrees was the top.

Here are the latest maximum temperature predictions from the BOM:

Lismore

Tomorrow: 27 degrees

Friday: 28 degrees

Saturday: 36 degrees

Sunday: 27 degrees

Ballina

Tomorrow: 26 degrees

Friday: 27 degrees

Saturday: 37 degrees

Sunday: 25 degrees

Byron Bay

Tomorrow: 24 degrees

Friday: 25 degrees

Saturday: 36 degrees

Sunday: 24 degrees

Evans Head

Tomorrow: 27 degrees

Friday: 28 degrees

Saturday: 37 degrees

Sunday: 27 degrees