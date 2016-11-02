Where to go in a Northern Rivers zombie apocalypse

IT'S a question made popular by shows such as The Walking Dead and movies like Zombieland: How would you survive a zombie apocalypse?

Many suggest heading to the coast, others believe heading into a dense forest would be best, others say to buckle down and survive it from their house.

This Thursday 415 people have confirmed they will be dressing up as the undead and walking through Lismore in a zombie-like fashion for the first Lismore Zombie Walk.

They are bound to brainstorm (get it, brains?) this hypothetical question and come up with their thoughts on the best solution.

So, let's have a bit of fun with this online: In the event of a zombie apocalypse, where on the Northern Rivers would you go to survive?

Forest and coast south of Evans Head? An abandoned mansion in a rural area? Town-hopping inland for supplies? Share your thoughts by heading to the Facebook post, writing a suggestion or liking another's plan.