Where to fill up your tank before you go on holiday

AS Northern Rivers locals prepare to hit the road to visit family or head off on a Christmas holiday, many are searching for the cheapest place to fill up their tank.

In Casino you'll find the cheapest Unleaded Petrol in the region, at 124.9 cents per litre at the Caltex on Centre Street, according to Motor Mouth, however a few blocks over, at the Shell service station you will get Unleaded for 134.9 cents per litre, reported the website.

In Lismore, Unleaded Petrol is at 126.9 cents per litre at every service station, while in Ballina Unleaded petrol is listed as being 134.9 cents per litre.

In Byron Bay you'll find Unleaded Petrol priced between 125.9 and 134.9 cents per litre.

At Woodburn and Evans Head, you'll find Unleaded for 131.9 to 133 cents per litre.

At Dunoon, you'll find the most expensive listed petrol in the region, at 139.9 cents per litre.