Where is all the smoke coming from?

Firefighters work through scrub to put out bushfires near Brooms Head last October.

HAZE has blanketed the skies of the Northern Rivers as bushfires rage in the region's west.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers area manager, Daniel Ainsworth said about 35 RFS firies are working with State Forest crews to contain blazes near Busbys Flat, north of Toonumbar and south-west of Mt Belmore State Forest.

"This morning's haze was from the smoke of those three fires drifting across the Northern Rivers,” Mr Ainsworth said.

He said the haze is expected to continue into this afternoon and tomorrow.

Mr Ainsworth said October weather comes with cycles of hot and dry weather, making for potentially dangerous burning conditions.

As the mercury is predicted to sit in the low 30s in the coming days, the RFS is telling landowners to take care with large-scale burns.

Mr Ainsworth encouraged landowners to avoid big vegetation burns and big pile burns. He asked landowners to call the RFS prior to executing such fires.

Rain forecast for Friday is hoped to provide some relief for local RFS crews after an intense week of fire-fighting.

Weather pending, Mr Ainsworth aims to re-commence hazard reduction burning across the region next week.

Last Saturday, RFS crews completed half of a back-burn operation near Bonalbo.