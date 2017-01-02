It's hot... so why are our public swimming pools closed?

THE temperatures are nudging 40 degrees and families are looking for places to cool down.

There's no better place for a dip than your local swimming pool.

But the Lismore Memorial Baths were closed yesterday for a private function, and the pool is closed again today for the New Year's public holiday.

The Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre is also closed today.

So which public pools are actually open?

And do you think the pools should be open on public holidays? Or should opening hours be extended?

Lismore

GSAC is generally open Monday to Thursday 6am-8pm, Friday 6am-7pm, Saturday 8am-5pm and Sunday 10am-5pm.

The waterslide is available during the school holidays between 12pm-3pm subject to patronage.

The Memorial Baths are open Monday to Friday 6am-7pm and weekends 9am - 5pm.

Byron Bay

Byron Bay Swimming Pool was closed on Christmas Day but during the school holidays opening hours are Monday to Friday 6am-7pm and weekends 8am - 5pm. They do advise that hours may be longer than those core times.

Mullumbimby

Closed on Christmas Day the Petria Thomas Swimming Pool promises to be open in the school holidays Monday to Friday 6am to 7pm and Saturday 7am to 6pm, Sunday 8am to 6pm and Public Holidays 10am to 5pm.

Ballina

Ballina Swimming Pool and Water Slide opening hours are Monday to Friday 6am - 6pm, Saturday 8am - 6pm, Sunday & Public Holidays 9am - 6pm.

The waterslide is open 11am - 4pm on weekends and every day in the NSW school holidays.

Casino

The Olympic-size pool and five-metre high water slide opening hours are Monday to Friday 6am-8am and 10am-6pm and weekends 10am-5pm.

Coraki

Opening hours at the Coraki Public Pool are Monday to Friday 3pm-6pm and weekends from 12pm-5pm.

Evans Head

The Evans Head Aquatic Centre opening hours are Monday to Friday 6am-8am and 10am-6.30pm, then on Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday and public holidays 12pm - 5pm.

Woodburn

The Woodburn pool has opening hours of Monday to Friday from 3pm-6pm and weekends 12pm-5pm.

Kyogle

In the Kyogle local government area all pools were closed on Christmas Day and are open with the following hours:

Kyogle Pool

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday - 6.30am to 6pm

Friday - 6.30am to 6pm (6-7.30pm exclusive use by Kyogle Swim Club)

Weekends and public holidays - 10am to 6pm

Bonalbo Pool

Opening hours

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays - 2-6pm

Tuesdays - Closed

Woodenbong Pool

Opening hours

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays - 2-6pm

Thursdays - Closed