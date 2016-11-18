Whats on at the 117th Bangalow show?

TEAM SPIRIT: Bangalow Show volunteer Kris Wiseman, secretary Karen Ryan and Steward Claudia Schick set up the pavilion for the show this weekend.

BUTTERFLIES will dominate this year's 117th Bangalow Show at the A and I Hall and showground this weekend, and they won't just be the showgirls.

The Richmond Birdwing Butterfly is endemic to this region and highly vulnerable due to the fragmentation of its habitat.

Bangalow Show head steward Claudia Schick said they picked a theme every year mainly aimed at creating awareness over an important issue.

"It is an endangered species and used to be abundant in the area and we want to create awareness of this beautiful, native butterfly," Ms Schick said.

She said that the theme would be seen through the arts, crafts, cooking and horticulture displays at the show.

For those that want to be part of the action there is a fashion challenge aptly named "social butterfly of the show" and "the bogan moth of the show" which will see the ladies sporting Frida Kahlo hairdo's and colourful fabrics, while the men go loudest, brightest and most lairy shirts.

The Bangalow Show starts on the Friday with a pet parade and runs through the Saturday.

Friday morning will see judging on of the displays in the pavilion where upon they will be opened up to the public for viewing.

As per normal there will be poultry, dairy and beef cattle, horses and a selection of cakes and needlework on display, as well as the iron man, mower races, ute pull, and showgirl competition.

There are also novel features like the Bush Poets Breakfast, moving pictures competition, tart of the show.

A cool change in the weather this week signals pleasant conditions for the show.

Kindergarten and public schools from all over the region have place artworks and written pieces on display at the pavilion exploring the concept of the birdwing butterfly.

Gate entry for adults is $15 while pensioners and high school students can get access for $5 and children 12 are free.