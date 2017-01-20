What's next for Lismore Base upgrade?

UPGRADES to Lismore Base Hospital are progressing to schedule the State Government has announced as groundwork for the hospital's Stage 3b redevelopment takes shape.

A Heath Infrastructure spokeswoman said the government has committed a further $180 million to the Stage 3B redevelopment to deliver additional clinical services.

The services will include: new operating theatres; a birthing unit and special care nursery; medical imaging services and a range of new inpatient units.

"Departments to be delivered include a new integrated women's care unit including maternity, special care nursery and birthing suite as well as new and expanded inpatient wards, paediatric unit and, a new and expanded operating suite," the spokeswoman said in a statement to The Northern Star.

"The Southern Tower will be delivered progressively throughout 2017."

The Heath Infrastructure department could not specify dates when each of the new facilities will be opening in the next 12 months.

Internal demolition of the hospital's Block A will begin in mid-2017 and is expected to continue throughout 2018.

In November, Premier Mike Baird joined state and federal politicians in officially opening Stage 3A of the hospital's redevelopment project.

The $80.25 million works involved upgrading the dated Emergency Department with an expanded Emergency Medical Unit and a new ambulance bay and drop-off zone.

An express Community Care Clinic, a new Renal Dialysis Unit, Pathology Unit and Satellite Imaging Department, along with the Uralba St parking block were also developed as part of the project.

Stage 3a became operational in May prior to the official opening.