WHAT'S NEW: Latest offerings at local farmers' markets

Edible flowers

Nothing says spring like a sprinkling of edible flowers in your salad or on top of your cakes and desserts. Edible flowers add a splash of colour and texture, and have some interesting flavours as well. Denise Latham (New Brighton and Mullumbimby farmers' markets), known for her sweet lettuces, sells an edible flower mix that includes the striking yellow/orange nasturtium (which has a peppery flavour comparable to watercress), as well as the pretty pink dianthus, purple viola and fragrant elderflowers. Organic Forrest (Mullum) also has a colourful edible flower mix.

Fish

Ballina fishers John and Julie Joblin of J & J Seafood (New Brighton/Mullum) have been catching some beautiful snapper of late. Whiting, kingfish, flathead and prawns should also be in good supply over the coming weeks.

Black Russian tomatoes

Coopers Shoot Tomatoes (New Brighton/Mullum) is renowned for its great tasting tomatoes - and not just your regular red glossy round varieties. In recent years, owners Heather and High Armstrong have been growing all kinds of heirlooms - tomatoes that come in all kinds of colours, shapes and sizes, with names like beefsteak and oxheart - each with their own unique and delicious flavour. This year the couple have had a beautiful crop of black Russians, a dark greenish/black-coloured tomato with a mild, sweet taste. A dash of olive oil and a sprinkling of salt really bring out the flavour. The black Russian only has a short season, however - a couple more weeks and they'll be finished, so be quick.

Kohl rabi

Farmers' markets are great places to discover new foods, and kohl rabi is our latest favourite. It looks a little like a root vegetable and is usually green or purple in colour, with a white flesh. To prepare, peel off the tough outer skin and grate into salads - it has a crisp texture and sweet radish-like flavour. You can also cut it up and roast it, add to stir fries, curries or soups or steam until tender. Cooked it has a taste somewhere between broccoli stem and cauliflower. Find it at Summit Organics (New Brighton/Mullum).