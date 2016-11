What's hot and who's on: This week's gig guide

BEST OF: MISS Amber & Stukulele's November Uke Night is traditionally all about looking back at the year that's been. The wonderful themes presented in 2016 are: Pub Rock, Hawaiian Night, Intimate Requests, Gone Not Forgotten, All That Jazz, Novelty Tunes, Songs Of The Silver Screen, More Intimate Requests and British Invasion so two songs will be chosen from each book. At Club Mullum in the Ex-services tonight from 6.30pm. $10.

