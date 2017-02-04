What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Mangos

THE local mango season is always worth waiting for. It comes a little later than the Northern Territory and Queensland, but because our local fruit ripen slower they often have a more intense flavour. You'll find several varieties at farmers' market now and expect more in the coming weeks, including the ever-popular Kensington pride and bowen, nam doc mai (eat green or ripe), Valencia pride, R2E2 and the keitt. The skin of local fruit varieties will often look a little different to those you see in the supermarket that are grown elsewhere, but don't let that put you off. Mangos come in a myriad of shapes, sizes and colours, and skin colour is not always an indicator of flavour - or ripeness. The best way to test if a fruit is ripe is by smell, and/or giving it a gentle squeeze. If it gives a little, it's ready. Mangos also ripen up if left for a few days in the fruit bowl, or alternatively they can be put in the fridge to slow their ripening. If in doubt, ask your farmer the best way to eat their particular variety. Pick up your local mangos from Will Everest (New Brighton Farmers' Market), Rainbow Fruit Flats (New Brighton/Mullumbimby farmers' markets), Glenyce Creighton (New Brighton/Mullum), Jungle Juice (Mullum), Mt Chowan Organics (Mullum) or Matt Everest (Mullum).

You'll find several varieties of mangos at farmers' markets now. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Limes

THE zesty flavour of these refreshing little fruit is just right for hot summer days. Make yourself a limeade, squeeze into your sparkling water, add a dash of lime juice to cocktails, or blend with pineapple and mint and freeze to create the perfect summer ice-block. A squeeze of lime will bring out the flavour of almost any fruit, but particularly fruits like mangos, paw paw, watermelon, pineapple and dragonfruit. Limes are also an essential ingredient in many Asian dishes, marinades and salad dressings, and add an amazing flavour to desserts, pies and tarts. Fresh, new season limes are available now from Rancho Cordial (New Brighton), Neville Singh (New Brighton/Mullum), The Salad Hut (New Brighton/Mullum) and Church Farm (New Brighton/Mullum).

Limes are a refreshing little fruit perfect for hot summer days. Bob Beale

Lychees

THERE are some lovely local lychees available at the moment. Try Bangalow Coffee (New Brighton) and Jumping Red Ant (New Brighton/Mullum).