29°
News

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

KATE O'NEILL | 21st Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Chillies should be available at your local farmers' market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL
Chillies should be available at your local farmers' market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Chilli

Ever experienced a "chilli high” after eating a hot curry or stir-fry? There's a chemical in chillies that stimulates the release of endorphins into your body, which is why some people get addicted to their fiery flavour. There's an excellent selection of chillies at the markets now, ranging in heat from just a little bit spicy to super-hot. Try Jumping Red Ant (Mullumbimby and New Brighton farmers' markets) for the popular jalapeno, long red variety and hot habanero, or Pam Morrow at Iona Herbs (Mullum) who has the bell lantern, long thin and chocolate habanero - one of the hottest chillies on the planet - as well as dried chilli. Neville Singh also has chocolate habaneros.

Finger limes are perfect with prawns and other seafood. PHOTO: BRETT WORTMAN
Finger limes are perfect with prawns and other seafood. PHOTO: BRETT WORTMAN Brett Wortman

Finger limes

Finger limes are actually native to the Northern Rivers, where they once grew in the Big Scrub rainforest. Known as the caviar of the citrus world, the cigar-shaped fruit is filled with tiny beads that create a fresh lime explosion in your mouth. Perfect with prawns and other seafood or in a cool drink on a hot summers day. Rebecca Barnes of native food stall Playing With Fire (Mullum) has new season fruit now.

Some eggplants are striped and others a beautiful mauve colour.
Some eggplants are striped and others a beautiful mauve colour.

Eggplant

This versatile vegetable is in abundance during late summer. Chargrill to bring out the flavour and add it to salads, curries or use as a pizza topping. Fresh eggplant is available from Everest Farm (Mullum/New Brighton), Summit Organics (Mullum /New Brighton), Jumping Red Ant (Mullum/New Brighton) and Glenyce Creighton (Mullum/New Brighton).

Fresh figs are highly nutritious, full of vitamins and produce soft, sweet fruit.
Fresh figs are highly nutritious, full of vitamins and produce soft, sweet fruit.

Figs

Picone Exotics (New Brighton/Mullum) is renowned for many things, its fresh figs being one. They are pure, sweet honeyed deliciousness. Eat them as they are, top with marscapone for an easy dessert or add to a cheese platter. Available for only a short time.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bushfood chilli chillies eggplant farmers markets figs finger limes kate oneill northern rivers farmers northern rivers produce outdoor-living whatson

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

KATE O'Neill gives us the lowdown on the best buys and the new produce available from Northern Rivers growers.

High achievers honoured at Australia Day Awards

Lismore's 2017 Australia Day Ambassador, chef David Bitton.

15 new citizens to be welcomed and 27 exceptional citizens honoured.

Tribute to much-loved Alstonville healer

MUCH LOVED: Alstonville chiropractor Shaun Cashman is remembered as a man with zest for life, who loved his wife and three children with all his heart.

"He loved his kids and his family ... we had a really nice life”

'More sick people will be jailed': Confusion over medical cannabis

There is ongoing confusion about the legalities surrounding medical cannabis.

Is it legal? Where can you get it? What are your rights?

Local Partners

High achievers honoured at Australia Day Awards

FIFTEEN new citizens to be welcomed and 27 exceptional citizens and groups honoured.

41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

Ballina Little Pelicans Playgroup needs a new coordinator as soon as possible.

This popular group for parents and children could be forced to shut

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Chillies should be available at your local farmers' market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Chillies, figs, finger limes, eggplants are ripe for the eating

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

CASINO: McAuliffe Park in Hickey St is the venue for the new markets.

Check out the new Casino Riverside Markets this weekend

Ten fantastic things to do this week

BUILD UP: More than a million building pieces will be featured in the different displays and spaces featured in this weekend's Brick Event at Lismore City Hall.

This has to be the most varied list we have ever published

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US and his latest role in the high-tech cop drama APB.

  • TV

  • 21st Jan 2017 7:00 AM

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Chillies should be available at your local farmers' market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Chillies, figs, finger limes, eggplants are ripe for the eating

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Behind-the-scenes on the Northern Rivers

Olivia Newton-John and Gregg Cave at Gaia Retreat & Spa. Photo Contributed

The latest goss from our region

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Idina Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen'

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

CONTACT HELEN HUNTLY-BARRATT 0412 332 232 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION or helen@byronbayfn.com A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage.

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

CONTACT OLIVER ALDRIDGE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0421 171 499 or oliver@byronbayfn.com Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure Storage Shed In Industrial Estate

Unit 10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $97,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $87,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or tara@byronbayfn.com This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the...

Agents desperate for stock as homebuyers circle region

Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Controversial Iron Gates development renamed

Raine and Horne

Peaceful, pristine and perfect is the new motto for Iron Gates

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!