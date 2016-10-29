What's fresh at your local farmers' market

One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

JABOTICABA

Also known as the Brazilian tree grape, this little black glossy exotic fruit is slightly bigger than a grape and has a sweet white flesh with the texture and flavour that sits somewhere between a grape and a lychee. One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. The jaboticaba is delicious eaten fresh, but can also be made into jellies, juice or wine. Jungle Juice (Mullumbimby Farmers' Market) currently has punnets of fresh fruit, as does Picone Exotics (New Brighton/Mullumbimby farmers' markets). Jungle Juice also has an incredible cold-pressed, fermented jaboticaba juice.

STIR FRY BUNCHES

Mullumbimby Farmers' Market newest stallholder Kenrick Riley, of Wiccawood Organics, near Nimbin, has some ingenious ideas, including his mixed stir fry bunch, which is essentially a take home meal. Kenrick bundles up a variety of his fresh organic greens, which include Chinese celery, collards, gailan, kale and spinach, and then attaches a little bag filled with fresh ginger, turmeric and garlic. Simple, convenient and healthy.

SHITAKE MUSHROOMS

Witch's Broomstick (Mullumbimby/New Brighton) has some delicious summer shitake available at the moment. Their meaty texture and flavour is perfect for Asian dishes.

KOMBUCHA

Local organic farmer Sue Mangan is well known for her kombucha, a fermented tea that she flavours with her homegrown organic ginger, hibiscus, elderflower and turmeric. Now Sue has added another flavour - ginger kombucha, with fresh turmeric and lemon juice. Available ice cold from her stall at Mullumbimby Farmers' Market, it's refreshing, healthy and perfect for the warmer weather.