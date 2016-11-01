What you should do in the case of a fire

THE state is right in the middle of bush fire season, so there is no better time than now to reflect on what you should do if you happen to come across a fire.

Both the NSW Fire and Rescue Service and the Rural Fire Service have some tips to help you properly report a fire and act quickly should you come across a blaze.

NSW Fire and Rescue Service promote their 'RACE' method.

They say that if you see fire or smoke, do not panic or shout, but remain calm and remember to RACE.

First, RESCUE any people in immediate danger (only if it safe to do so).

Secondly, ALARM: Ring the fire brigades on 000; if you're at work, notify the staff member in charge.

The third step is to CONTAIN: If practicable, close all doors and windows to contain the fire (only if it safe to do so).

Fourth, EXTINGUISH: Try to extinguish the fire using appropriate firefighting equipment only if you are trained and it is safe to do so, NSW Fire and Rescue said.

After carrying out these steps, follow the instructions of any fire wardens or officials on scene, and prepare to evacuate if necessary.

The Rural Fire Service said in case of an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).

If you are deaf or have a speech or hearing impairment call 106.

In case of a bush fire, follow your bush fire survival plan.

If you do not have a bush fire survival plan, ensure you know what you will do before, during and after the fire.

Head to the RFS website to help you put together your own bush fire survival plan.

The RFS heavily promote early evacuation if you feel your home or current location may be in danger from a bushfire, standing by the statement "Remember - leaving early is your safest option".

Senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command also provided some advice.

"If anyone see a fire we would ask that they make themselves safe then call 000 immediately," snr cnst Henderson said.

"If they see suspicious behaviour by a person or a vehicle near a fire, make observations - take a photo, write down what you see.

"Numberplates of cars and physical descriptions of people can be priceless for investigating police.

"We would not encourage people to approach or question suspicious people; leave that to the police.

"Arson offences lead to destroyed property, bushland and lives.

"Police take arson offences quite seriously and all incidents are investigated.

"If you have any information offences please call your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."

Snr cnst Henderson also reminded the public to be aware of impersonators, following a recent local incident where a man was allegedly found to be impersonating a Rural Fire Service member.