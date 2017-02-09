What you need to know if you have a portable pool

Lismore City Council are asking residents to be aware of safety rules surrounding portable pools. Photo: Lismore City Council

DID you know that if you have a portable pool it must have safety fencing installed around it?

Lismore City Council has urged residents seeking relief from the heat by using portable pools to be aware of the NSW pool fencing laws.

Little-known or ignored regulations require that even a small inflatable or portable pool with a capacity to have a water depth of 30 centimetres or more must be surrounded by a child resistant barrier that complies with Australian Standards under NSW laws, a spokesperson from council said.

They said council regularly received complaints from concerned residents about people who were inadvertently breaking the law by using portable pools without installing the required safety fencing.

Portable pools are responsible for a fifth of all backyard drownings - 26 children under the age of five died in Australia last year from fatal drowning events and many others suffered brain injuries as a result of long-term emersion in swimming pools or non-fatal drowning events.

Council has received eight complaints about unfenced inflatable swimming pools since January 1 2017 and has issued 12 penalty infringements each worth $550 in the last six months for pool-related compliance matters.

Council has an adopted strategy to demonstrate its commitment to enforcing pool safety standards under NSW laws, council's Manager of Development and Compliance Peter Jeuken said.

"When purchasing or installing an inflatable pool people are urged to be aware that the cost of the pool is most likely far less than the installation of a compliant child resistant barrier,” Mr Jeuken said.

"The maximum $5500 penalty for failing to install a compliant barrier, or the loss of life or permanent physical incapacitation of a loved one, could make or break the decision about whether to use a portable pool to escape the heat on really hot days.”