Accused thief sprung with trolley of goods in court

UPDATE 9.07am: AN ALLEGED thief will face court today charged over a break-in at a home near Lismore.

Just after 8.30am on Monday, police were called to a unit block Jubilee Ave, Goonellabah, following reports of a break-in.

Richmond Local Area Command officers attended the location, and located various items in the backyard that are believed to be stolen from the unit.

During a search of the area, a 40-year-old man was stopped on McDermott Ave.

Police will allege the man resisted officers and pepper spray was deployed to subdue him. No one was injured.

The man was subsequently searched and officers seized cannabis and house breaking implements.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with break, enter, and steal; possess house breaking implements, possess prohibited drug, and resist arrest.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court.

