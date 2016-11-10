31°
What shows will you see next year at NORPA?

Javier Encalada
| 10th Nov 2016 7:00 PM
ON STAGE: The Australian Dance Theatre company is coming to Lismore in 2017.
ON STAGE: The Australian Dance Theatre company is coming to Lismore in 2017. Chris Herzfeld

NORPA's 2017 Season is an intelligent and fun mix of music, dance, comedy, cabaret and theatre, showcasing young an experience Australian talent.

It will be a busy year for NORPA so let's review it from the beginning:

  • Lismore Laughs: NORPA has announced a weekend of comedy for Lismore with comedians Tom Gleeson, Frank Woodley and Andy Saunders offering solo shows. March 10 and 11.
  • Martha Wainwright: Also in March, Canadian musician Martha Wainwright has released her latest album today November 11. Called Goodnight City. Guest contributors include novelist Merrill Garbus, Glen Hansard, Michael Ondaatje, Beth Orton, and members of the Wainwright family. Around the Bend is the album's lead single. March 18.
  • Tubular Bells For Two: Tubular Bells for Two is a music-theatre production created and performed by Australian multi-instrumentalists Aidan Roberts and Daniel Holdsworth. In the show the two musicians re-create Mike Oldfield's 1973 album Tubular Bells live with over 20 instruments.March 25.
  • Model Citizens: Local favourite Circus Oz is back in May 2017 with Model Citizens. Set in a beautiful yet chaotic model kit world, Model Citizens seamlessly blends the risk, beauty and rawness of acrobatic circus with pumping live music, stunning lighting, breathtaking physical improbability and no shortage of absurdity. May 12-13.
  • ACO Virtual: Australian Chamber Orchestra Virtual is an interactive, immersive experience of sublime music by Bach, Grieg, Roger Smalley and Astor Piazzolla. Imagine standing on stage surrounded by the ACO's virtuoso musicians, feeling the power of the bass line, or hearing the exquisite tones of Artistic Director Richard Tognetti's Guarneri del Gesù violin up close. ACO Virtual, the Australian Chamber Orchestra's ground-breaking virtual orchestra installation offers this, and more. June 8 to 24.

 

  • Coranderrk: This theatre piece by Ilbijerri Theatre Company & Belvoir tells the story of the Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry in 1881 when the men and women of the Coranderrk Aboriginal Reserve went head-to-head with the Aboriginal Protection Board. Their goal was to continue the brilliant experiment in self-determination they had pioneered. June 30 and July 1.
  • Be Yourself: Australian Dance Theatre brings Be Yourself Redux. A distilled version of the original, Be Your Self Redux fuses choreographer Gary Stewart's audacious work with spoken word to create an exciting dance work. August 18-19.
  • ACO Collective Concert: The Australian Chamber Orchestra presents a soulful concert of Mozart and Brahms. Britain's leading clarinet player, Matthew Hunt, joins Pekka Kuusisto, and ACO Collective, as the soloist for Brahms' soulful Clarinet Quintet. September 3.
  • The Merchant of Venice: Bell Shakespeare's 'uncompromising and dark production explores the tense relationship and prejudices between those that have, and those who don't. The Merchant Of Venice takes audiences on a journey of love, mercy and justice. September 7-8.
  • The Arrival: Theatre and digital animation blend in this piece by Spare Parts Puppet Theatre. The Arrival will take you on one man's moving journey to an unknown world. This unique theatrical experience traverses themes of freedom, migration, survival, love and acceptance. September 19.
  • Lady Beatle: Naomi Price will be back next year with a modern memory play set to a kaleidoscopic soundtrack of The Beatles' most monumental hits. November 10-11.
  • Djurra: A war is waging at the centre of the world, where the magic of ancient cultures are pitted against the subterfuge of the west. Meanwhile, on Bundjalung country there is sorry business taking place; a mother wails as a father is languishing. Told through a series of vignettes, strong physicality and First Nation voices with themes of magic realism, we see main character Mamoonh transition into a lore man, guiding his sons from boys to men. This locally developed and produced show will be performed November 29 to December 2.

 

Big Think

The panel and discussion program for 2016 will offer an event every season:

  • Summer: Innovative ideas around food.
  • Autumn: Discussing gender, discrimination and stereotypes.
  • Winter: Animal rights, who talks on their behalf? 
  • Spring: A celebration of local creators and artists.

All shows for sale now at norpa.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bell shakespeare company circus oz naomi price norpa tom gleeson whatson

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

