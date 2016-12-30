35°
News

What markets are on this weekend?

Javier Encalada
| 30th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Local markets offer fresh coffee with a smile across the region.
Local markets offer fresh coffee with a smile across the region. Javier Encalada

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH Christmas Day and New Year's Day happening on a Sunday, we contacted some local markets organisers to check on any changes.

  • Ballina Farmers Market: Will re-open on New Year's Day at Missingham Bridge.
  • Bangalow Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open on Saturday, December 31, and January 7.
  • Blue Knob Farmers Markets: The market is open throughout Christmas and New Year every Saturday. The Blue Knob Cafe will be but the Blue Knob Gallery is closed from until Thursday, January 5, 2017
  • Brunswick Heads Markets: Next regular markets on Saturday, January 7, at Fawcett St.
  • Byron Beachside Markets: Special market on Wednesday, January 4, from 8am to 3pm.
  • Byron Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open in Byron Bay on Thursday, January 5.
  • Byron Community Market: Special market on Monday, January 2, from 8am to 3pm at Butler Reserve. This special Monday market will replace the usual Sunday market.
  • Kyogle Farmers Markets: Open every Saturday, including December 31, from 8am to 12 noon at Stratheden St, Kyogle.
  • Lismore Carboot Markets: Next markets on Sunday, January 1.
  • Lismore Produce Markets: The markets are coming back to Lismore CBD on Thursday, January 5.
  • Mullum Farmers Markets: Will be open every Friday, 7am to 11am.
  • New Brighton Farmers Market: Open every Tuesday including January 3 from 8am to 11am. 
  • North Coast Village Markets: Closed until March 11, 2017, then return to the first Saturday of each month in Brunswick Heads.
  • Uki Farmers Markets: Closed on December 31. Opens again on January 7. 

To correct any details that might have changed from this list, please email news@northernstar.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore markets uki

Man extradited to face court for rape of 20-year-old in 2011

Man extradited to face court for rape of 20-year-old in 2011

TWO men have charged over the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman in South Brisbane more than five years ago.

Brigginshaw pays tribute to local humourist

BIG LOSS: Jim Brigginshaw will miss Betty Fernance's stories from Pimlico.

The death of local humourist Betty Fernance a loss to the community.

Going nuts for macadamias

BIG YEAR: For the second year in a row Australian macadamia growers have produced a bumper record-breaking crop.

Record crop has been produced for the second year in a row.

Indigenous education will lead to safety at Mt Warning, elder says

Mt Warning tours may make it safer for walkers.

Indignous education needed to improve safety at Wollumbin

Local Partners

Brigginshaw pays tribute to local humourist

THE death of local humourist Betty Fernance was a loss to the community.

Fines up to $20,000 for illegal fireworks

Let the experts do the fireworks.

Hefty fines and big risks with in-house firecrackers

Glamorous sculpture revealed for Glamatron

Volunteers Aaron Hammond and Andrew Moore, of Sydney, help with central show piece for this year's Tropical Fruits.

The main feature sculpture for Tropical Fruits has been revealed

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

REVIEW: Paul Capsis' Addicted to the Nightlife

UNMISSABLE: Paul Capsis will perform a second show at Lismore City Hall this Friday.

"He does not just sing... he interprets, he embodies"

Jack discovers cool animal facts

Jack discovers cool animal facts

TV presenter is having a ball learning and passing on strange animal facts in new kids’ show.

  • TV

  • 30th Dec 2016 7:00 AM

Debbie Reynolds' death sheds new light on family life

US actresses Debbie Reynolds (R) and her late daughter Carrie Fisher (L) posing at the 21th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Fisher joked she was 'truly a product of Hollywood inbreeding'

Glamorous sculpture revealed for Glamatron

Volunteers Aaron Hammond and Andrew Moore, of Sydney, help with central show piece for this year's Tropical Fruits.

The main feature sculpture for Tropical Fruits has been revealed

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Remi's Divas and Demons go on stage at Falls Festival

HE'S BACK: Melbourne's Remi is bringing his new album 'Raw to North Byron Parklands for Falls Festival 2016-17..

Remi will bring his latest album to Falls Festival

REVIEW: Paul Capsis' Addicted to the Nightlife

UNMISSABLE: Paul Capsis will perform a second show at Lismore City Hall this Friday.

"He does not just sing... he interprets, he embodies"

Fearless US singer songwriter makes Australia creative base

FEARLESS: Musician and artist Amanda Palmer arrives at Woodford Folk Festival for the first time ahead of her highly anticipated shows.

Why Amanda Palmer will be spending a whole lot more time down under

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

"Land releases like this are scarce”

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!