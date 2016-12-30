What markets are on this weekend?

Local markets offer fresh coffee with a smile across the region.

WITH Christmas Day and New Year's Day happening on a Sunday, we contacted some local markets organisers to check on any changes.

Ballina Farmers Market: Will re-open on New Year's Day at Missingham Bridge.

Bangalow Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open on Saturday, December 31, and January 7.

Blue Knob Farmers Markets: The market is open throughout Christmas and New Year every Saturday. The Blue Knob Cafe will be but the Blue Knob Gallery is closed from until Thursday, January 5, 2017

Brunswick Heads Markets: Next regular markets on Saturday, January 7, at Fawcett St.

Byron Beachside Markets: Special market on Wednesday, January 4, from 8am to 3pm.

Byron Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open in Byron Bay on Thursday, January 5.

Byron Community Market: Special market on Monday, January 2, from 8am to 3pm at Butler Reserve. This special Monday market will replace the usual Sunday market.

Kyogle Farmers Markets: Open every Saturday, including December 31, from 8am to 12 noon at Stratheden St, Kyogle.

Lismore Carboot Markets: Next markets on Sunday, January 1.

Lismore Produce Markets: The markets are coming back to Lismore CBD on Thursday, January 5.

Mullum Farmers Markets: Will be open every Friday, 7am to 11am.

New Brighton Farmers Market: Open every Tuesday including January 3 from 8am to 11am.

North Coast Village Markets: Closed until March 11, 2017, then return to the first Saturday of each month in Brunswick Heads.

Closed until March 11, 2017, then return to the first Saturday of each month in Brunswick Heads. Uki Farmers Markets: Closed on December 31. Opens again on January 7.

To correct any details that might have changed from this list, please email news@northernstar.com.au.