What does 'home' mean to you?

What does the concept of home mean to you. A new exhibition will show what it means to four contemporary artists.

SPECIAL guest curators, Sharne Wolff and Jane Denison take over Northern Rivers Community Gallery this month to present All New Home - an exhibition that explores various concepts of 'home' through the eyes of four contemporary artists.

When the guest curators were asked to curate an exhibition at Northern Rivers Community Gallery in Ballina they decided to focus on three local emerging artists who were new to the Gallery.

The special guest curators selected local artists who they thought could conjure the idea of 'home' in a variety of ways through their artwork.

"Our culture is swept up in the idea of home improvement, and yet our idea of home varies considerably,” the guest curators said.

For some, home is associated with a sense of bitter-sweet nostalgia, while for others feelings evoke a sense of home more than any physical place.”

All New Home presents four individual interpretations of the concept of home.

In Heath Franco's performance, he revisits his childhood home in Berridale on video, and the experience of seeing a familiar childhood landscape through adult eyes.

For Lismore painter, Kathryn Dolby, the home space is loaded with intimacy and memory.

In Lennox Head photographer Natalie Grono's case, home is very much connected to her coastal way of living, and for ceramicist Greg Furney, who hails from Brooklet, home is a place of comfort and retreat.

All New Home opens at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery, Cherry Street, Ballina, on Wednesday 26 October and continues until Sunday November 20.

The official launch event is Thursday October 27 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and all visitors are welcome to attend.