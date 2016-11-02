VOTE: What do you think of Melbourne Cup behaviour?

Photos
One is the animal rights debate regarding the safety, care and purpose of horseracing, the second debate is on the behaviour of punters that attend the event.
Of course, the images captured may reflect a chosen moment in time with the person in the image having behaved well for most of the event.
And in a crowd that size it is also predictable that there are some people who are going to behave inappropriately.
But certainly the behaviour captured does not reflect the glossy image portrayed in the advertising, nor does it represent the original purpose of the all the money spent on looking glamorous.
