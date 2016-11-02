27°
News

VOTE: What do you think of Melbourne Cup behaviour?

Marc Stapelberg
| 2nd Nov 2016 2:00 PM
Punters enjoying themselves after the running of the Melbourne Cup, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday. Nov. 1, 2016. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Punters enjoying themselves after the running of the Melbourne Cup, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday. Nov. 1, 2016. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY JOE CASTRO

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Photos
View Gallery

One is the animal rights debate regarding the safety, care and purpose of horseracing, the second debate is on the behaviour of punters that attend the event.

Of course, the images captured may reflect a chosen moment in time with the person in the image having behaved well for most of the event.

And in a crowd that size it is also predictable that there are some people who are going to behave inappropriately.

But certainly the behaviour captured does not reflect the glossy image portrayed in the advertising, nor does it represent the original purpose of the all the money spent on looking glamorous.

Tell us what you think.

Reader poll

Is the behaviour at the Melbourne Cup acceptable?

  • View Results

 

End of the day at Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday. Nov. 1, 2016. (AAP Image/ David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
End of the day at Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday. Nov. 1, 2016. (AAP Image/ David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVID CROSLING
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  melbourne cup photos melbourne

WATCH: Shark filmed swimming under surfers

WATCH: Shark filmed swimming under surfers

SURFERS had a close call after a shark was seen starting to circle the wave riders at a North Coast beach.

We'll catch you: Blitz targets drink drivers, speeding

Police are targeting drink drivers over the next three days.

There is "absolutely no excuse" for drink driving, says top cop

Cheap ways to keep cool during the hot weather

Keep your family cool during those hot days.

Step away from the air conditioning!

VOTE: What do you think of Melbourne Cup behaviour?

Punters enjoying themselves after the running of the Melbourne Cup, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday. Nov. 1, 2016. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Punters partied hard, but is it acceptable? Vote in our poll

Local Partners

A tribute to a former Coraki nurse at Campbell Hospital

IT WAS a sad day for Coraki with the passing of a favourite nurse Maryanne Fretus last week.

Army fundraises for Woodenbong youth

GUN DRILL: Bessie Wilson learns the ropes with a machine gun at the Army Open Day at Woodenbong.

The Army put on a real show with interactive activities

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Tabulam gallops are on this weekend

BEST DRESSED: Fields full of fashion at the Tabulam races expected this year.

The beer has been ordered and the cool room is on

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

AYDA Field has become a Guinness World Records holder after smashing up the most pumpkins in one minute in a challenge organised by 'Loose Women'.

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

True story in Hacksaw Ridge proves bravery doesn't require a weapon.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,500,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Brett or...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

A SLICE OF SEASIDE PARADISE

25 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 1 $995,000

Located in a small secure precinct directly fronting onto a private 13 acre beachfront reserve, it's the beach and bush which will become ones playground. Be...

The Ultimate Byron Bay Location!

7/124 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 1 1 1 $625,000 to...

This light filled architecturally designed and quality built apartment is directly opposite Clarkes Beach, minutes to the boardwalk that takes you to the Pass...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Contact Agent

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER!

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!