South Ballina bushfire still smouldering underground

WHILE the South Ballina bushfire has been contained, the Rural Fire Service's job isn't done yet.

In a statement on Facebook, the RFS expects the 118ha fire will be declared completely extinguished in the coming weeks.

Volunteer firies continue to patrol the site, drenching hot spots of peat soil within the containment lines that can smoulder underground for weeks or months.

The RFS warned nearby residents to expect to smoke emerging from the ground in the Keith Hall Ln and South Ballina Beach Rd area for weeks.

Far North Coast RFS acting zone manager, Inspector Matt Inwood said Ballina residents also need to be mindful of on-going smoke hazards and trees falling in the fire area.

Insp Inwood said Ballina Shire Council has erected road signs cautioning motorists about road hazards, such as the risk of trees falling after being burnt out in the fire.

He encouraged motorists to drive non-stop on roads near the affected zone and avoid pulling over.

The RFS said no properties are under threat in the area.

If you see active flame on the fire edge of the fire line, call triple zero immediately.