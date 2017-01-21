29°
News

What are your finanical goals in 2017?

21st Jan 2017 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OVER a quarter of Australian households will be savings for a holiday or car in 2017, closely followed by paying off a mortgage and building up 'rainy day' savings.

But many may fail to achieve their savings aspirations, according to new ME research with 1,500 Aussie households, which unearthed a number of ineffective savings habits:

  • 53% fail to set a weekly or monthly budget
  • 35% rarely stick to a budget or spending allowance
  • 59% do not keep a written or electronic record of monthly expenses
  • 42% fail to pay off their credit card each month

ME Head of Deposits and Transactional Banking, Nic Emery said a lack of money discipline is holding many Australians back from realising their financial goals.

"The key to getting ahead is tracking the real costs of your household expenses, setting a realistic budget and committing to every single detail, consistently," he said.

"For some 'live-for-today, plan-for-tomorrow' types regular savings habits may not come naturally − if you're one of these people, consider introducing processes such as automatic transfers that helps you set, forget and save."

According to ME's research, only 21% of households set up automatic transfers to a savings account. Others prefer to:

  • Transfer money to a savings account when spare funds are present (52%).
  • Put money into a savings account and then transfer it to an everyday account when needed (19%).
  • Keep savings in accounts they can't withdraw from (e.g. term deposits) (17%).
  • Just accumulate funds in an everyday account (15%).
  • Add funds to a home loan offset account (11%).

Top 10 financial goals for Australian households in 2017:

  • Saving for a holiday, car or other expense other than a home (26%)
  • Paying off a mortgage (25%)
  • Building up 'rainy day' savings (25%)
  • Paying off debts as fast as you can (24%)
  • Building wealth for retirement (18%)
  • Setting up a budget or a savings plan (17%)
  • Getting debts under control and manageable (15%)
  • Saving enough to buy a property to live in (11%)
  • Buying an investment property (9%)
  • Investing or trading in shares, bonds, commodities, etc (9%)
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  finance goals money

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

KATE O'Neill gives us the lowdown on the best buys and the new produce available from Northern Rivers growers.

High achievers honoured at Australia Day Awards

Lismore's 2017 Australia Day Ambassador, chef David Bitton.

15 new citizens to be welcomed and 27 exceptional citizens honoured.

Tribute to much-loved Alstonville healer

MUCH LOVED: Alstonville chiropractor Shaun Cashman is remembered as a man with zest for life, who loved his wife and three children with all his heart.

"He loved his kids and his family ... we had a really nice life”

'More sick people will be jailed': Confusion over medical cannabis

There is ongoing confusion about the legalities surrounding medical cannabis.

Is it legal? Where can you get it? What are your rights?

Local Partners

High achievers honoured at Australia Day Awards

FIFTEEN new citizens to be welcomed and 27 exceptional citizens and groups honoured.

41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

Ballina Little Pelicans Playgroup needs a new coordinator as soon as possible.

This popular group for parents and children could be forced to shut

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Chillies should be available at your local farmers' market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Chillies, figs, finger limes, eggplants are ripe for the eating

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

CASINO: McAuliffe Park in Hickey St is the venue for the new markets.

Check out the new Casino Riverside Markets this weekend

Ten fantastic things to do this week

BUILD UP: More than a million building pieces will be featured in the different displays and spaces featured in this weekend's Brick Event at Lismore City Hall.

This has to be the most varied list we have ever published

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US and his latest role in the high-tech cop drama APB.

  • TV

  • 21st Jan 2017 7:00 AM

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Chillies should be available at your local farmers' market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Chillies, figs, finger limes, eggplants are ripe for the eating

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Behind-the-scenes on the Northern Rivers

Olivia Newton-John and Gregg Cave at Gaia Retreat & Spa. Photo Contributed

The latest goss from our region

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Idina Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen'

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

CONTACT HELEN HUNTLY-BARRATT 0412 332 232 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION or helen@byronbayfn.com A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage.

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

CONTACT OLIVER ALDRIDGE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0421 171 499 or oliver@byronbayfn.com Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure Storage Shed In Industrial Estate

Unit 10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $97,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $87,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or tara@byronbayfn.com This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the...

Agents desperate for stock as homebuyers circle region

Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Controversial Iron Gates development renamed

Raine and Horne

Peaceful, pristine and perfect is the new motto for Iron Gates

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!