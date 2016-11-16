Whale carcass washes up on North Coast beach

This whale was washed up on the beach just north of Broadwater National Park on Tuesday night.

IT WAS a sad end to a majestic creature washed up on the beach just north of Broadwater National Park overnight.

Lawrence Orel of National Parks and Wildlife said the whale was in a remote section of that area of the coast.

"It is estimated to be about 10 metres long," he said.

"We can't confirm what type of whale it is at this stage."

There were obvious marks on the whale which indicated it had been fed on by other sea creatures.

National Parks, in conjunction with local police, were investigating the scene this morning.