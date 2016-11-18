PHOTOS: Whale carcass buried in the sand dunes

Taken early in the morning, the whale carcass has now been moved.

A LARGE whale carcass washed up on the beach at Broadwater this week has now been buried amongst the dunes.

The NSW Department of Industry took responsibility of removing the body which was completed yesterday.

"Department of Industry - Lands worked with Office of Environment and Heritage (National Parks and Wildlife Service) and Richmond Valley Council to identify appropriate measures for the safe removal of the whale carcass near Broadwater National Park," a spokesperson said.

"The carcass has been buried in sand dunes in the national park. National Parks and Wildlife Service will erect signage to exclude the public from the burial site."

Brody Aleckson is the spokesperson for local surf group at Evans Head, Halftide Boardriders and said he is relieved the whale wasn't left on the beach.

"(The whale) is completely covered (but) it is not as far back as I would have hoped, or as high," he said.

"National Parks considered the dunes to be too fragile to go behind the next dune."

The suggestion that the carcass should be towed out to sea was not a practical solution, Mr Aleckson said.

"The logistics of towing such a large animal out to sea would mean the costs would be prohibitive," he said.

"It would take a lot of fuel, money and time and you can't guarantee it won't end up on someone else's beach."

Mr Aleckson said Southern Cross University will be conducting studies to see what leaches out into the water.