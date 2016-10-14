Westpac chopper base broken into

The Westpac Rescue helicopter with Ballina Marine Rescue and the Lennox Head Surf Life Saving Club conducted a training exercise off Lennox Head yesterday.

POLICE are dismayed after the Westpac Rescue Helicopter base at Lismore was broken into.

Between 4pm on Wednesday October 12 and 6.30am on Thursday October 13, police said a shed at the Westpac Helicopter Base was broken into.

Bolt cutters were used to gain entry and thieves have stolen two generators, one being a Yamaha and the other a Honda GH7000.

A generator similar to the ones stolen from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter base.

Lismore police are currently investigating.

If you have information on this offence or know where the generators are, please call Lismore Police ASAP on 02 6626 0599 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.

Police reference is E62307311