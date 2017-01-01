WATCH: Were you snapped at Tropical Fruits' pool party?

LOVING IT: Sydney resident Honza Horky (left) and friend at the Tropical Fruits Pool Party, 2017.

BLISTERING heat brought masses of Tropical Fruits revellers to the pools early today where the first day of the New Year kicked off in style.

Despite many having little to no sleep, partygoers were in good spirits at the post-NYE cool down.

The pool party has become a popular part of the iconic annual four day gay, lesbian and transgender event.

Pool Party: Scenes from the 2017 Tropical Fruits Pool Party

Tess, from Sydney, said her New Year's highlight had been listening to surprise DJ Ruby, who brought the house down in the trance tent.

"It was amazing, everything about it... I didn't really go anywhere else," she said.

Tess has been coming to the event for the last three years.

She said the event was "really chilled" for LGBTI people compared to the attitude of Sydney.

"Heaps of our friends go, it's kind of anything goes," she said.

"Every year I make friends, it's awesome."

She said it was a welcome sign that women were starting to have a bigger presence at Fruits.