Were you at Gunundi School Camp in 1990?

IF YOU were in Year 11 in October 1990 and remember going to Gunundi School Camp at Shelly Beach, Ballina you may be able to assist police.

Police are appealing to students from a Lismore school who attended camp and are particularly interested in any photographs or records kept by students who went to the camp.

Although allegations are not related to the camp itself, information may assist police with enquiries into historical matters currently being investigated by Lismore Detectives.

If you were there you may have vital information that may help police to break the case - no detail is too small.

Anyone who has information about the Gunundi School Camp held in October 1990 is asked to contact Lismore Police on 02 66260599.