Were you a child of the seventies in Ballina?

DO YOU ever find yourself thinking back to 1976?

Do you remember Bohemian Rhapsody, Love Really Hurts Without You, Tonight's the Night or Howzat?

Were you in Year 10 at Ballina High when those songs were hits in the seventies?

Many long years have passed since those halcyon days - 40 to be exact, and it's time to relive some of those memories with your classmates.

A lot of the Ballina High School alumni have moved away and some have trickled back over the past four decades, no doubt enticed by memories of the natural beauty of the area.

A 40 year Ballina High School Reunion is being held for people that completed Year 10 in 1976 and Year 12 in 1978.

A reunion dinner will take place at the Ballina Beach Resort on Saturday 1 October 1 between 5.30 and 11 pm.

Organisers have reached out to people via Facebook and emails where possible and would like to know of any other BHS 1976 Year 10 and 1978 Year 12 people who would like to be a part of the fun of revisiting old friendships formed in the 70s.

For information please contact: Sue Rado (van Kempen) 0428 424 868 sue@suerado.com or Fiona Gallan: 0413 182 416 fionagallan@optusnet.com.au or go to the Facebook page at B.H.S. Class of 1976 - Year 10 Reunion - 2016.