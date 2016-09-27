We're turning up the heat in the kitchen

Get your FREE chilli anaheim seeds with The Northern Star today.

STUFFED ANAHEIM CHILLIES

Ingredients

> 4 anaheim chillies

> 1 cup cooked rice

> 1 cup corn kernels

> 1/3 cup sour cream

> 1/2 cup crumbled feta

> Salt and pepper

> Olive oil

> 1/4 cup grated tasty cheese

Method

Cook chillies under a grill, turning a few times with tongs until every side is blistered and starting to brown.

Remove and place a clean dishtowel over the peppers to steam them.

When the peppers are cool enough to handle, pull off and discard the skins.

Halve the peppers and scrape out the seeds.

Preheat oven to 180°C and spray olive oil over the base of a baking dish.

Combine the rice, corn, sour cream and feta in a bowl and mix well.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the rice mixture evenly into the cavities of the peppers and then lay peppers close together to keep them from flopping.

Sprinkle evenly with tasty cheese. Bake peppers for 30 minutes until lightly browned.

