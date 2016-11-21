'We're gonna need a boat': New protest against shark nets

Protestors gathered near the marine rescue tower in Ballina to oppose DPI plans to install a shark eco-net barrier along Lighthouse Beach

AN ENVIRONMENTAL group hope to use the power of film to repeal the use of shark nets along Ballina's coast line.

No Shark Cull chairperson Sharnie Connell said the not-for-profit has launched a fundraiser for a rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB), which will be used to capture footage of animals caught in the nets when they're rolled out in the coming weeks.

"We would just like to document and show people the situation with the nets and the carnage that they cause for marine life," Ms Connell said.

Ms Connell said documentation is an effective way to protest against the shark meshing rather than going to extreme measures such as slashing the nets.

"We also want to fight this in a legal way, we aren't going to win any battles by doing things illegally they'll (the Department of Primary Industries) will just put another net in straight away so there's no point in doing that," she said.

Ms Connell said the idea to stemmed from the State Government's lack of transparency about non-lethal shark mitigation options.

The organisation aims to fundraise the money as soon as possible to ensure crews can monitor the nets when they are installed.

To donate, visit No Shark Cull's Generosity fundraising page.