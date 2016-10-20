Weekend of wet and cooler temperatures ahead

Rainy days are forecast for the weekend ahead.

COLD and wet is the possibility for this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a a high pressure system over the state is slowly moving east.

During Friday and Saturday a cold front and associated rain band will cross New South Wales with another high expected to move behind it on Sunday.

For the rest of today it will be partly cloudy with a medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely this afternoon.

Light winds will become east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then become light again in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures will reach in the mid to high 20s.

Friday

The end of the working week for most will be partly cloudy.

Light winds will become north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.

Rug up as overnight temperatures will fall to around 14 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Saturday

This is the day to expect rain as there will be a high (80%) chance of it being wet.

Winds will be northerly 15 to 25 km/h tending northwesterly during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Sunday

There will only be a slight (30%) chance of a shower, and it will most likely be in the morning.

Winds will be south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south to southeasterly 25 to 40 km/h during the morning then becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 12 with daytime temperatures reaching between 19 and 22.