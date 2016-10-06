Weather: What's in store for last weekend of school holidays

This weekend's weather has a forecast of mostly sunny

IF you're hoping for an outdoor adventure to fill the last weekend of school holidays, you may be in luck, with sunny weather predicted for Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said they expect a fine weekend for the Northern Rivers, paired with good marine conditions too.

Friday is set to be sunny with light winds and daytime temperatures reaching 28 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Saturday is set to be mostly sunny with light winds, and daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

However Sunday, will still predicted to hold temperatures in the mid to high 20s, is set to see cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain.

In terms of marine conditions, the BoM is expecting:

Friday

Winds: Northerly about 10 knots increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the morning.

Seas: Around 1m, increasing to 1 to 1.5m during the afternoon.

Swell: Southerly 1 to 1.5m.

Saturday

Winds: Northwesterly 15 to 25 knots tending northerly 10 to 15 knots during the afternoon then turning west to northwesterly during the evening.

Seas: 1 to 2m.

Swell: Southerly 1 to 1.5m.