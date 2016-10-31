Weather watch: Is there a stormy Halloween upon us?

A POSSIBILITY of a thunderstorm lies in the forecast for today, offering up the perfect setting for Halloween.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained the current weather situation.

A cold front and associated rain band, which currently lie across the northeast of the state, are expected to clear during today.

A ridge of high pressure will become established across southeast Australia on Tuesday, and persist until the end of the week.

The forecast for today is of partly cloudy conditions with a 70% chance of showers, most likely this afternoon and early evening, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h shifting south to southeasterly in the afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

The forecast for tomorrow is for partly cloudy conditions, with patchy fog near the Queensland border in the early morning.

There is a 40% chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm near the coast in the evening.

Light winds becoming northwest to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.