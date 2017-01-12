WEATHER: Southerly expected after day of high temps

HEATWAVE conditions have hit the Northern Rivers with full force but there may be some relief.
Highest temperatures recorded yesterday were as follows:
- Ballina 32.1 deg at 2.44pm
- Byron 26.6 deg at 12.54pm
- Casino 38.1 deg at 4.59pm
- Evans Head 36.3 deg at 1.50pm
- Lismore 36.5 deg at 3.46pm
Today will see more high maximum temperatures but with a trough of low pressure on the Mid North Coast associated with a cold front crossing the Tasman Sea expected to continue moving north along the coast today, it will bring a milder southerly change which will reach the Queensland border during the afternoon.
Today's maximum temperatures around the region will be
- Ballina 33
- Byron 31
- Lismore 35
There is a medium chance of showers and even a thunderstorm.
A maximum temperature of 43 degrees is still predicted for this coming Saturday.