35°
News

WEATHER: Southerly expected after day of high temps

Samantha Elley
| 12th Jan 2017 6:13 AM
A low coming up from the south will hopefully bring cooler temperatures today.
A low coming up from the south will hopefully bring cooler temperatures today. Bureau of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEATWAVE conditions have hit the Northern Rivers with full force but there may be some relief.

Highest temperatures recorded yesterday were as follows:

  • Ballina 32.1 deg at 2.44pm
  • Byron 26.6 deg at 12.54pm
  • Casino 38.1 deg at 4.59pm
  • Evans Head 36.3 deg at 1.50pm
  • Lismore 36.5 deg at 3.46pm

Today will see more high maximum temperatures but with a trough of low pressure on the Mid North Coast associated with a cold front crossing the Tasman Sea expected to continue moving north along the coast today, it will bring a milder southerly change which will reach the Queensland border during the afternoon.

Today's maximum temperatures around the region will be

  • Ballina 33
  • Byron 31
  • Lismore 35

There is a medium chance of showers and even a thunderstorm.

A maximum temperature of 43 degrees is still predicted for this coming Saturday.

Lismore Northern Star
WEATHER: Southerly expected after day of high temps

WEATHER: Southerly expected after day of high temps

HEATWAVE conditions have hit the Northern Rivers with full force but there may be some relief.

'For lease' signs not so worrying for CBD

Tommys is among the most recent businesses to close its doors in Lismore's CBD.

Tommys Tavern among the latest businesses to close

Young mums, heavy bubs, less caesareans: Report shows trends

Lismore woman Grace Trevillien with Darcy, 3 months, chose to be a young mum.

Northern Rivers women also more likely to smoke while pregnant

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

Local Partners

New roundabout will take four weeks to build

THE construction of a new roundabout at the intersection fo Rous Road and Pleasant Street, Goonellabah starts today.

Counting raindrops in paradise

EVERY DROP COUNTS: Lyn Walters at Green Pigeon measures rainfall for BOM and the RREE. BOTTOM RIGHT: Little Lynette, aged 4, holding a hailstone in Kyogle in October, 1951.

The gauge of a good life is love and rain

Award winning Holden continues to shine for restorer

Proud car owner Paul Connolly shows off his trophy and the FX Holden that won it for him.

The awards are rolling in for Paul Connolly

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

New black tie event makes its way to Lismore

Representatives from Our House and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter accept donations of money raised at the final Opera at The Channon event.

Organisers fill the gap left when Opera at The Channon was cancelled

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

LUTHER actor promises romantic evening including 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

5G in 2020 will deliver 600 movies in a minute

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will get a world-first trial of 5G. Picture: Supplied

Commonwealth Games set for world first trial of 5G phone technology

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,650,000 to...

The most purposefully unassuming entrance leads to the most magnificent property! This property needs to be experienced in the flesh as even the best photos and...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,650,000 to...

The most purposefully unassuming entrance leads to the most magnificent property! This property needs to be experienced in the flesh as even the best photos and...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

PARADISE FOUND!

1348 Teven Road, Alstonville 2477

House 5 3 7 UNDER OFFER!

Extremely private & tucked away on a delightful flat 10 acres with an executive master built residence that offers a premium lifestyle in a dress circle location...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

'For lease' signs not so worrying for CBD

Tommys is among the most recent businesses to close its doors in Lismore's CBD.

Tommys Tavern among the latest businesses to close

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

REVEALED: The stores coming to old Lismore Masters site

The Masters store in South Lismore.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Some popular businesses will soon call Lismore home

The property making a splash with buyers

PICTURE PERFECT: Surrounded by National Park, the isolation of this Sandon house, up for sale, just adds to the appeal.

Sandon getaway a rare find

Big things brewing for Ballina

Craft beer brewer Seven Mile Brewing Company will open its doors in Ballina by May.

Town's first craft beer brewery to open by May

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!