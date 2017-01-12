WEATHER: Southerly expected after day of high temps

A low coming up from the south will hopefully bring cooler temperatures today.

HEATWAVE conditions have hit the Northern Rivers with full force but there may be some relief.

Highest temperatures recorded yesterday were as follows:

Ballina 32.1 deg at 2.44pm

Byron 26.6 deg at 12.54pm

Casino 38.1 deg at 4.59pm

Evans Head 36.3 deg at 1.50pm

Lismore 36.5 deg at 3.46pm

Today will see more high maximum temperatures but with a trough of low pressure on the Mid North Coast associated with a cold front crossing the Tasman Sea expected to continue moving north along the coast today, it will bring a milder southerly change which will reach the Queensland border during the afternoon.

Today's maximum temperatures around the region will be

Ballina 33

Byron 31

Lismore 35

There is a medium chance of showers and even a thunderstorm.

A maximum temperature of 43 degrees is still predicted for this coming Saturday.