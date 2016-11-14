Weather outlook: What's in store for the Northern Rivers

FOLLOWING a weekend of intense heat, many across the Northern Rivers are hoping for a slight reprieve.

If it's a small drop in temperatures you're wishing for, you may be in luck.

While the heat isn't going to just disappear (we are heading into summer, after all), temperatures aren't going to be as high as they have been recently.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a complex low pressure system was over the southern Tasman Sea extending a trough over eastern NSW.

This low will continue to move southeast today, with a high pressure system moving slowly east in its wake over southeastern Australia.

The next cold front is expected to move through the state late Friday.

Monday is set to be sunny with a 40% chance of showers this evening.

Light winds becoming westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Tuesday is set to be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, most likely in the morning.

Light winds becoming south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h before dawn then tending south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 13 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday is set to be partly cloudy with areas of morning fog and a 20% chance of a shower in the north in the morning and afternoon.

Near zero chance of rain elsewhere.

Light winds, with overnight temperatures falling to between 11 and 14 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Thursday is forecast to be partly cloudy with areas of morning fog and a 30% chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning then tending southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 14 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.