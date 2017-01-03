WEATHER: Farmers and Falls revellers rejoiced in the rain

Some parts of Lismore have seen flash flooding after a storm yesterday afternoon.

ONE OF the most beautiful sounds is rain falling steadily on a very parched, dry land.

And that is what Northern Rivers residents got treated to last night when a band of thick cloud and thunderstorms moved across the region.

Rain at Falls Festival: The beautiful sound of rain at Falls Festival

Revellers at Falls Festival to farmers aching to see their paddocks green again, all got to experience a good drenching.

So what's happening today?

Firstly temperatures will be much cooler with maximums between 25 and 30 forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The day will be cloudy with a 70% chance of showers.

Winds will be south to southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h becoming light in the late evening.

Rainfall since 9am January 2, 2016.

Ballina - 22.2mm

Byron - 29.8mm

Casino - 43.6mm

Evans Head - 25.2mm

Lismore - 65.4mm